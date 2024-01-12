Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $252.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

