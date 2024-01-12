Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 7,533 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.