Altrius Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. BAE Systems accounts for 2.2% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $913,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

