Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 258 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.20. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

