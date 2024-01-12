Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the December 15th total of 440,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Amarantus BioScience Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMBS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,488,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,992. Amarantus BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Amarantus BioScience Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amarantus BioScience
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.