Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the December 15th total of 440,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,488,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,992. Amarantus BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

