Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 2.0 %
LON:AA4 opened at GBX 43.88 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.76. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.64).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
