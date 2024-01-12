American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.68.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

