American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 84.2% in December

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AMBZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 8,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

