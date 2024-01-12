American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.03

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.03 and last traded at $76.99, with a volume of 1637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $700.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

