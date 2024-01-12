American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

