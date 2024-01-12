American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $185.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

