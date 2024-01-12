Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,630. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.