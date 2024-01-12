Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in December

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
AMXEF stock remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.84.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
