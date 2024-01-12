Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in December

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

AMXEF stock remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.