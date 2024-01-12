Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 54.7% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.39. The stock had a trading volume of 234,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,619. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

