Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $51.25

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after buying an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $50,168,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $25,878,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

