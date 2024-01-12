Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $774.93

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $777.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NYSE:BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.69. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

