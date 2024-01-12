Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT at C$55.46

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$46.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

