Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $168.64

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

