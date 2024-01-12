Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $73.00

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

