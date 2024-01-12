Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 527,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

