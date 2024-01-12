Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATBPF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

