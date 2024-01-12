Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.78

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 73662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,042,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

