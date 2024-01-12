Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on Apple Hospitality REIT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
APLE stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
