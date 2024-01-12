Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

APDN stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

