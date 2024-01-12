Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,271. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.09 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average is $145.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

