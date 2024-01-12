Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.00. 1,281,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.09 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

