Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,238 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

