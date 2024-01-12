Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,965,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000.

VOO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $438.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.76. The firm has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

