Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,004,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,539. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.03 and a 200 day moving average of $256.28. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.44 and a 1 year high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

