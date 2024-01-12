Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises about 0.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 407,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.