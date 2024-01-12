Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 531,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,087. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

