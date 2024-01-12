Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.