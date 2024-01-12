Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $92 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 38.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.49% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $91,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 67,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,212. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

