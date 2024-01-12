Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 11.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.