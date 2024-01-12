Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 2,327,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,603. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

