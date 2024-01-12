Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,670. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.