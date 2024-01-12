Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $222.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.