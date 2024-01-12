Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $355,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IBMO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

