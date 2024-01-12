Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBMQ opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

