Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,953,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMP opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

