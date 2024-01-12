Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 363,748 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,748 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 241.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,538,007 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $3,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.21. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.73). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 676.22%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

