Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $13.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ardelyx traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 2,127,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,757,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
Further Reading
