Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.50. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 531,205 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $642.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 38.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 101.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

