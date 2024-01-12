Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $21.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,992,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

