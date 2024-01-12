argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $381.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.88. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 0.70.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

