Assetmark Inc. Acquires 9,749 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,264 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after buying an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

