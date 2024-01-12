Assetmark Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

