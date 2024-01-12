Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.31 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.