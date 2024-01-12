Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after buying an additional 337,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

