Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.